Dibu Martínez made another serious mistake with Aston Villa, video

This weekend the last date of the European leagues is played, before the start of the World Cup in Qatar 2022. Many players already have their heads in the World Cup, but they do not stop fulfilling their commitments with their clubs.

One of them is the Aston Villa goalkeeper, the Argentine Emiliano ‘Dibu’ Martinez, who appears in the list of 26 summoned by the coach Lionel Scalloni for the tournament, in which the albiceleste team will debut on November 22.

Lionel Scaloni, coach of Argentina. Photo: Fernando Bizerra Jr. Efe

Before traveling to join the national team, Martínez started the match against Brighton, and in the first minute of play, ‘Dibu’ made a mistake that could have been decisive for the development of the match.

This was the serious failure of ‘Dibu’ Martínez

Martínez played with a teammate, but the pass left him very short and none other than another of those summoned by Scaloni, Alexis Mac Allister, punished him. This was the controversial play:

In the rest of the game, Martínez had a good performance, avoiding an Olympic goal and making other essential saves for Aston Villa to turn the score around and, in the end, win 1-2 at Brighton’s ground.

Martínez has played all 15 games for Aston Villa this season in the Premier League, in which he has conceded 22 goals. The team is in box 12, with 18 points.

