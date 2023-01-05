Dibu Martínez “is not the best goalkeeper in the world”: controversy consumes the goalkeeper

It was not enough for him to have established himself with the Argentine team in the last World Cup: Emiliano ‘Dibu’ Martínez was chosen as the second best goalkeeper of 2022 by the IFFHS (International Federation of Football History and Statistics) behind Belgian Thibaut Courtois.

The goalkeeper for the Belgium team -eliminated in the first round of the World Cup- and for Real Madrid -champion of the last Champions League- was awarded the Best Goalkeeper of 2022 with 125 points and the man from Mar del Plata was in second place, with 110 units.

Why is ‘Dibu’ not the best?

Dibu Martínez was chosen by Fifa as the best goalkeeper in the World Cup.

The most outstanding achievement of ‘Dibu’ was obtaining the Qatar 2022 World Cup where he played all the games with decisive interventions.

In the round of 16 match against Australia, he avoided a tie on the last play and in the final match against France he blocked Kolo Muani’s shot on the hour, which would have meant a defeat in extra time.

In addition, he played a decisive role in the penalty shootout against the Netherlands, in the quarterfinals, and against the French team, against which he showed a superlative performance that earned him recognition as Best Goalkeeper of the World Cup awarded by Fifa.

His brilliant performance in the World Cup was added to his solid performance at Aston Villa, where he was voted by the fans as the Best Player of 2021. However, all these conquests were not enough to be chosen as the best goalkeeper of 2022 and Thibout Courtois he was left with the award for obtaining the title with Real Madrid in the Champions League where he had an outstanding performance.

Third place went to Yassine Bounou, the Moroccan and Sevilla goalkeeper, who played a leading role in his country’s historic fourth place in the World Cup in Qatar.

Messi, the best for the IFFHS

While, Lionel Messi was awarded as the Best Player in the World 2022 by IFFHS, given that He totaled 275 points and behind him were Kylian Mbappe with 35 points, who was the top scorer at the World Cup in Qatar, and Karim Benzema with 30 points. The Frenchman had a defining role for Real Madrid in the Champions League, where he was one of the great protagonists and his performance was decisive for the merengue team to obtain “la Orejona”.

But the voting criteria that allowed Courtois to be chosen as the best of the year was not the same with Benzema and winning the Champions League was not enough for him.

THE NATION, OF ARGENTINA.

OF THE AMERICAN NEWSPAPERS GROUP

(GDA)

