The goalkeeper Dibu Martinez He was one of the figures for Argentina to reach the world title last December in Qatar.

The Aston Villa goalkeeper had a spectacular save that meant a large part of the title in the final against France.

The controversial goalkeeper recalled that play and much more in dialogue with ESPN.

About the world title, he said: “We did it, on a collective level. Many players individually were up to the task, guys who were playing their first World Cup including me, we knew how to take the pressure off one side and enjoy. Obviously the 10 helped us in every game, he told Messi to stop winning Man of The Match because he won it every game, he told him to leave something for the poor (laughs). We helped him and accompanied him very well, even players like Angelito Di María who hadn’t played the semifinal or the quarterfinals and in the final he was our best player. You need those people who stand out at key moments, (Alexis) Mac Allister how he played in the final and when Di María left the field I applauded him internally because I think he gave us the end of the world.”

The ‘Dibu’ commented that Ángel Di María was decisive in winning the crown. “Yes, I think Angelito was the most decisive player in the finals. He did it at the Maracaná, at Wembley he played a great game and at the World Cup he had an injury in the semifinal or was a little touched, but the way he played the final, The truth is that I will be eternally grateful to Angelito for how he played in a world final”.

The penalty and the controversy

Dibu Martínez’s cover-up. Photo: Screenshot

The goalkeeper forced the penalty shootout with a great save at the end of extra time to Kolo Muani, and he also talked about that.

“It was a very fast play, the goalkeeper takes it out, Otamendi takes it out again, the French central defender controls it and puts it back into the pot as they would say in Argentina, a perfect pass came out between Ota and Germán (Pezzella). and I find Kolo Muani with the ball stinging inside the area and in the middle of the goal and he’s going to break my goal. So I tried to attack him diagonally to reduce the angle and show him the near post, obviously I stretched that leg and arm well for that side, praying that it would go there and I put my body so firm that the ball bounced hard. These are very fast moments and sometimes you have to have a share of luck, we could have even won it on the counter. But the game ended and I didn’t blame myself that we could have won in the 90s, I finished the game and said ‘what a good game of football, it was the best game I played in my life’”.

In addition, he recalled his penalties in the Copa América: “I always said that after the Copa América I don’t know if I would do it again, I already saved the penalties that I had to save. And now the same thing happened to me, I don’t know if I’m going to go back to save a penalty 20 years from now, maybe not, but the ones I had to save in the Copa América and the World Cup I could save and help the team win, that’s enough for me. We will always have to adapt to the rules modern and what FIFA wants, so there will be no problem, we will adapt”.

Photo: Rodrigo Buendia. efe

Finally, Dibu Martínez regretted his controversial gesture in the middle of the celebration and after receiving the Gold Glovewhen he made an obscene gesture while looking towards the grandstand.

“It was stupid that we did with the boys, but that’s the only thing I’m not proud of having done,” said the goalkeeper.

