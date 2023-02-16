‘Dibu’ Martínez is a goalkeeper who has given a lot to talk about. The goalkeeper has a personality that can be loved or hated, but it cannot be denied that he has very important conditions under the sticks, being key in many moments and for some he was the second in command behind Messi so that the Argentina team ended with the drought and crowned as world champion.
However, within Aston Villa, the best sports version of the Argentine goalkeeper has not ended up appearing. The ‘Villains’ team expected the world champion to make more differences in favor of the Premier League team, but that has not been the case. In the last two games they have conceded 7 goals, some of which were his responsibility and that is why Unai Emery’s team would have made the decision to put the transferable label on the former Arsenal for the next summer market.
From England they report that the club’s board of directors is preparing an investment for the next very important market, perhaps the largest in the history of the ‘villains’ with the goal of returning to the big plans. This being the case, the first step is to give an outlet to the discards and to the veterans and the Argentine enters that list. The team that Emery commands appreciates that the fame that the Argentine goalkeeper has earned in recent months could be the ideal route to receive an offer of several million euros that would not be rejected.
