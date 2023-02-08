Emiliano Martínez, better known as the Draw Martinez, It is already part of the collective memory of world football. the goalkeeper of astonville He stood out for his work under the three sticks and also for his controversies and out-of-tone actions.

The save in extremis to Randall Kolo Muani in the final of the World Cup in Qatar 2022 left him in a very high position among Argentine fans, who consider that he was key to recovering an elusive world title since 1986.

Dibu Martínez’s cover-up. Photo: Screenshot

In that tournament, Martínez was awarded the Gold Glove for the best goalkeeper of the tournament. And he celebrated by putting it in his crotch…

Now, Dibu appears as a finalist in another Fifa award, the award for the best goalkeeper of the year at The Best awards, in a vote in which the captains and coaches of all the national teams and a journalist from each affiliated country participate. to the entity. There is also a vote open to the public.

Fifa’s announcement with the finalists for The Best award

This Wednesday, Fifa announced the three goalkeepers who reached the last instance, one day before announcing the candidates for the best player of 2022 award. And Martínez was left with strong competition for the throne.

The other two finalists are the Belgian Thibaut Courtois, of Real Madrid, and the Moroccan Yassine Bounou, from Seville. The first had an outstanding performance in the Champions League, in which his team was champion, although in the World Cup, like all of Belgium, it did not do so well.

The second, for his part, was instrumental in Morocco’s historic performance in Qatar 2022, in which his team became the first African to reach the World Cup semifinals.

Fifa also announced the three finalists for the same award, but in the female category. The applicants are the German Ann-Katrin Berger, from Chelsea; the English Mary Earps, from Manchester United, and the Chilean Christiane Endler, from Olympique de Lyon.

SPORTS

More sports news