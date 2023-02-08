As usual at this time of the year, FIFA is publishing the finalists for The Best awards and on this occasion it announced the shortlist that will compete for the title of the best goalkeeper in the world in 2022. Among the nominees for the male branch Emiliano “Dibu” Martínez appears, who was a key piece of the Argentine National Team that established itself as world champion in the World Cup in Qatar 2022.
Let’s remember that the votes for these awards come from the current coaches and captains of the women’s and men’s teams (one per team), as well as a specialized journalist who represents each team. It should also be clarified that the fans can vote for the winner of this award on the official website of the FIFA.
Dibu was chosen as the best goalkeeper of the World Cup in Qatar 2022 thanks to his great performances throughout the tournament but particularly for the saves in the honeymoon shootouts against the Netherlands (in the Quarterfinals) and France (in the Final) where in both matches the rivals missed two shots in each series. As for the saves during the games, there are two that stand out above the rest: against Australia with time served and against Randal Kolo Muani in the final against the Gauls in what for many is the best save in the history of football. due to the circumstances in which it was carried out.
The other two finalists for this award are Thibaut Courtois (Belgium/Real Madrid) and Yassine Bounou (Morocco/Seville). On the former side, he was key for his team to establish itself as LaLiga and UEFA Champions League champions in the 2021/22 season, while the Moroccan shone in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar where his team made history by being the first African to reach the semifinals of a World Cup.
The winners of the awards will be announced at a gala that will take place in Paris next Monday, February 27, together with the rest of the candidates. Awards will be given to The Best as the best player and best coach of the year 2022 as well as the Puskas for the best goal of the last calendar year.
#Dibu #Martínez #finalist #award #goalkeeper
Leave a Reply