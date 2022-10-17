Monday, October 17, 2022
Dibu Martínez, in the eye of the hurricane: the mistake for which he is criticized in Europe

October 17, 2022
close

Emiliano Martinez

The Argentine goalkeeper sinned innocently with Aston Villa. Netizens attack him for his fault.

Chelsea’s fourth consecutive victory in the ‘Premier’ belongs to Kepa Arrizabalaga, who stopped everything in Birmingham, to the astonishment of the public, the frustration of Aston Villa and the relief of the London team, supported by the Spanish goalkeeper; again protagonist in his team and in European football, once again decisive to make good the two goals from Mason Mount, who took advantage of two errors by his rival, and consolidate his team in fourth place in the classification.In that list of mistakes, the most obvious: that of Dibu Martínez, Villa goalkeeper.

See also  Scandal in the Premier League: footballer is captured for rape

Draw, ‘lost’

In the second half, suddenly, Mason Mount – overtaken and at the hour of the match – sentenced the victory, against the coach Gareth Southgate, in the stands.

His apparent free-kick would probably have been nothing to write home about if it hadn’t been for the Aston keeper’s rash, misguided move.
Town, Emiliano Dibu Martínez, whose previous step allowed a goal that perhaps would have been avoidablefor more parabola that drew the ball.

It was 0-2. Chelsea victory. And I’m sorry for Dibu.

(Be sure to read: Iker Casillas: the unknown story behind homophobia in football).

More sports news

SPORTS

