Argentina qualified for the Copa America semi-finals of 2024 on Thursday by defeating Ecuador 4-2 on penalties with a giant ‘Dibu’ Martínez, who saved two shots in the penalty shoot-out despite Lionel Messi missing his.

According to the criteria of

The Aston Villa goalkeeper was a star player when he saved shots from Angel Mena and Alan Minda, making the stands at NRG Stadium in Houston, whose stands were covered in sky-blue and white shirts, rumble.

Messi, who started after being doubtful due to an adductor injury, started the shoot-out but his shot hit Alexander Dominguez’s crossbar.

Argentina vs Ecuador Photo:Getty Images via AFP Share

“I wasn’t ready to go home. I told my teammates, my family, my children: ‘Dad’s not going home,’ and I didn’t go,” said the Argentine goalkeeper at the end of the match.

The ‘Dibu’ kept a clean sheet until Ecuadorian Kevin Rodríguez’s goal in the 91st minute tied the score at 1-1 and sent the match to penalties.

“The truth is that it was a very difficult match. We knew that it was one of the toughest rivals we could face. Ecuador is a young team that presses well and always fights.”

The Drawing ‘show’

Argentina vs Ecuador Photo:Getty Images via AFP Share

El Dibu is a controversial and conflictive goalkeeper, but he is a great goalkeeper. He was the hero of Argentina’s qualification and he reacted in the way he likes best, with a show.

Martínez has already popularized a little dance that is going viral on social media, with hip movements. A character, without a doubt.

SPORTS

More sports news