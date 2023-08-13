Dibu Martínez, humiliated in his first Premier League game: see the win he suffered

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Emiliano ‘Dibu’ Martinez.
Emiliano ‘Dibu’ Martinez.
The controversial Argentine goalkeeper conceded five goals in a single game.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
OF
Join our news channel on WhatsApp and get the latest news on your device.
Emiliano ‘Dibu’ Martínez had an unforgettable debut in the new season of the Premier League. The Argentine goalkeeper, who continues to defend Aston Villa’s goal, conceded five goals in the match that his club played against Newcastle, on a visit. And the conclusion they reach in networks is that fate could not have been worse for the goalkeeper.
‘Dibu’ Martínez, thrashed in his league debut
Martínez was a victim in the middle of a pale presentation of the ‘villains’. Aston Villa lost 5-1 to Newcastle.
The first goal came at minute 6, thanks to Tonali.
(Colombian team receives a millionaire prize for its historic 2023 Women’s World Cup).
The second goal came at 16, when Aston Villa had already tied. The Swede Isak did it.
Isaac He repeated for 3-1, at 56′.
At 77′, the person in charge of scoring for Martínez was Callum Wilson.
Harvey Barnesat 90+1, closed the ‘little hand’ suffered by ‘Dibu’.
More news
SPORTS
OF
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
my portals
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Dibu #Martínez #humiliated #Premier #League #game #win #suffered
Leave a Reply