Dibu Martínez, humiliated in his first Premier League game: see the win he suffered

Emiliano ‘Dibu’ Martínez had an unforgettable debut in the new season of the Premier League. The Argentine goalkeeper, who continues to defend Aston Villa’s goal, conceded five goals in the match that his club played against Newcastle, on a visit. And the conclusion they reach in networks is that fate could not have been worse for the goalkeeper.

‘Dibu’ Martínez, thrashed in his league debut

Photo: Juan Ignacio Roncoroni. efe

Martínez was a victim in the middle of a pale presentation of the ‘villains’. Aston Villa lost 5-1 to Newcastle.

The first goal came at minute 6, thanks to Tonali.

The second goal came at 16, when Aston Villa had already tied. The Swede Isak did it.

Isaac He repeated for 3-1, at 56′.

At 77′, the person in charge of scoring for Martínez was Callum Wilson.

Harvey Barnesat 90+1, closed the ‘little hand’ suffered by ‘Dibu’.

