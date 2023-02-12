In one of the most difficult weeks in its recent history, with sanctions and financial irregularities swarming in the air, the Manchester City thrashed the astonville (3-1) and responded in this way to the accusations of the premier leaguewho doubt its legitimacy.

the goals of Rodrigo Hernández, Ilkay Gundogan and Riyad Mahrez They gave City their first win since the allegations came to light.

A triumph that followed a loud whistle from the etihad stadium to the Premier League anthem. In case there were any doubts as to which side the fans of the ‘Sky Blues’ were going to opt for.

The Villa fans responded with a chant that they have well disguised since the 1980s. “European Champions, you will never be able to say it”, recalling the European Cup won in 1982.

He does not give up

But any hint of a Villain revolution was quickly cleared by Rodri, who headed a corner taken by Mahrez at the near post in the fourth minute.

The first goal was the unleashing of a great first half for Guardiola’s men, who needed this kind of game on a day in which Arsenal punctured and which means their preview before facing the ‘Gunners’ at the Emirates next Wednesday.

With halftime on the horizon, City sealed the game. First with a play that revealed the generosity of Haaland who, without an angle, gave his fourth assist of the season for Gundogan to score on an empty goal. Later it was Grealish who generated the third, forcing a Ramsey penalty that Mahrez converted.

Manchester City vs. Everton

“Game Over,” said Micah Richards, who was a City centre-back, and he was right. City had chances to make it 4-0, but it was Villa who cut back through Ollie Watkins. However, despite some arreón carried by a Philippe Coutinho brilliant, Villa did not arrive on time for the game.

The three points allow City to stay three behind Arsenal, with the possibility that if they win at the Emirates on Wednesday, they will be placed leaders, despite the fact that they will have one more game.

The Villa of Unai Emery He remains eleventh, with 28 units, ten above the relegation zone.

