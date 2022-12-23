The Spanish coach of Aston Villa, Unai Emery, He stated this Friday that he plans to speak with his goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez about the controversial celebrations carried out by the Argentine player after winning the World Cup in Qatar

‘Dibu’ Martínez was one of the heroes of Argentina’s third world title. In the final against France, he starred above all in a great save at Randal Kolo Muani at the last moment of extra time, which allowed his team to reach a penalty shootout where he was the protagonist by stopping the launch of Kingsley Eat.

His team won that round 4-2 (after a 3-3 draw) and achieved his third star. Martínez had already been decisive in the quarterfinals, with two saves in the penalty shootout to overcome Netherlands.

‘I will talk with him’

Despite his great performance, Martínez received criticism in recent days for his attitude after the victory, where he carried out various provocative gestures.

One of the most talked about was when he was collecting the award for the best goalkeeper in the World Cup, when he made an obscene gesture on the podium in front of the authorities, taking the trophy to his crotch.

In the victory parade in Buenos Aires, he was seen with a doll whose face was covered by a photograph of the French attacker Kylian Mbappé.

“When you feel a great emotion, sometimes it is difficult to control it,” Emery estimated in statements to reporters in England on Friday.

“I’ll talk to him next week about the celebrations. We’re proud of him, he’s won the World Cup with his national team and it’s amazing. He’ll be back next week. We want you to rest now. After great emotion and hard work, he has a few days off before returning to work with us,” he said.

The attitude of ‘Dibu’ Martínez has generated great discomfort in France. The French Minister of Sports, Amélie Oudéa-Casterawas very critical this Friday of the “painful” and “inelegant” behavior of some Argentine players in their celebrations.

“It’s just vulgar, out of place, it really doesn’t measure up,” he said. “This Emiliano Martínez is not distinguishing himself in this case, he is rather pathetic,” she assured.

