How big the ‘Draw’. Emiliano Martínez is enjoying an enviable professional moment today, after some historic saves in the World Cup final (both on penalties and against Kolo Muani, in the 123rd minute of the game against France) that gave Argentina its third World Cup. He was acclaimed upon his arrival in Argentina, and a few days ago a crowd received him in Mar del Plata, his hometown, where even a gigantic photograph of him adorns a plaza in Punta Iglesia, on the Mar del Plata beach.

But the tributes to the goalkeeper of the National Team do not end: next month his name will travel into space and orbit the Earth, as a picosatellite will bear his name. It is that in January 2023 a SpaceX rocket, Elon Musk’s firm, will take into space two small satellites designed by Innova Space, a company from Mar del Plata (a compatriot of Dibu) that already has another satellite in orbit, General San Martín, launched to early this year.

‘The interspatial drawing’

I drew Martínez, in one of his taunts towards Kylian Mbappé.

Innova Space’s first MDQube SAT-1 satellite was launched on Thursday, January 13, 2022, and orbits the Earth at an altitude of about 400 km, and is the cornerstone of the “Libertadores de América” ​​constellation that the company plans, which will be enlarged with two new satellites: the Dibu Martinez and the Juana Azurduy. In total they want to have 90 picosatellites in orbit by 2024, when they will begin to sell the services that this constellation allows them.

Picosatellites differ from conventional ones because of their size and cost, and because they are designed to have a relatively short useful life, but betting on a renovation that updates their technology at a higher rate than larger and more expensive satellites, which can be 10 or 20 years in orbit. It is a strategy similar to that of Satellogic, another firm born in the country, which already has 17 nanosatellites (they are slightly larger) in orbit and is valued at about 850 million dollars.

“El Dibu” -who showed the world the meaning of being Argentine, capturing it in the immortal saves he achieved in Qatar 2022- and the entire team of the National Team brought us to Argentina the most desired Cup after 36 years, achieved also thanks to perseverance, without ever giving up. That is why we proposed to call the next satellite “Dibu” Martínez. This symbolizes for us to take the passion, dedication and recognition of Mar del Plata towards infinity and beyond. there”, emphasized Alejandro Cordero, CEO of Innova Space.

Ricardo Sametband

THE NATION, from Argentina.

From the Newspaper Group of America

(GDA)

