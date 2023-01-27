‘Dibu’ Martínez: Fifa analyzes the rule for behavior in penalties

Emiliano Martinez was key for Argentina won the title of Qatar World CupHis performances were sensational, his saves magnificent, but his actions were also heavily criticized.

During the penalty shootout in which he was the protagonist, ‘Dibu’ talked to the kickers, intimidated them, something that seemed normal.

(Shakira kicked out the tenants and Piqué was the victim, unpublished story)

(Dani Alves: heartbreaking account of the victim’s lawyer, video)

However, the Fifa took action on the matter and analyzes some changes in its regulations regarding the definitions of penalties.

not speak

The British newspaper ‘The Sun’ pointed out that the rector of world football analyzes, in a specific case, the round of shots.

They warn that the rule could be altered and prohibit goalkeepers from interacting with the players who are going to take the shot.

According to the journalistic note, what Martínez did in Qatar, which he had already done in the Premier league and in the Brazil America Cup, It’s excessive behavior.

Martínez is one of the key players in the scaffolding of the astonville, English Premier League team, in which he also provokes his rivals in the same way.

(Egan Bernal’s mother had her last radiotherapy)

(Nairo Quintana, what’s wrong with him? Reversal and lapse in just a few hours)

Sports