Emiliano Martínez began to get into the hearts of the Argentines in the Copa América 2021. He was one of the great figures of the team and his performance was essential to achieve the long-awaited title.
A game that was marked was against Colombia, in which he had a special clash against the players of the rival team. The “Look, I like you brother” Yerry Mina was a phrase that went down in history and now explained the reason for his anger.
“At halftime, the Colombian players had told us we were cold chested and lost finals,” The goalkeeper revealed what they experienced and what made the players angry in the middle of the game.
This phrase was released in the new series of the Argentine team, that was launched on Amazon Prime and that shows the entire path of the Albiceleste in the Copa América and the consecration against Brazil in the Maracana.
Dibu Martínez became an emblem of the National Team and is preparing to reach the World Cup in Qatar in the best possible way. There are many expectations placed on him and now he will seek to prove it on the field of play. Controversies with his phrases will not be lacking!
related links
More news from the Argentine team
More news from the 2022 World Cup
#Dibu #Martínez #explained #anger #Colombian #players #Copa #América
Leave a Reply