A staunch fighter as a player, a classic Italian footballer from the 1970s and 1980s. He wore the jerseys of Juventus, Roma and Milan, among others. He won scudettos and the Italian Cup. He was also a member of the Azzurri team 32 times, participating in two World Cups: Germany 74 and Argentina 78. But above all things, Fabio Capello was a master coach, one of the most famous in the 90s. Milan, Real Madrid, Juventus, Rome, selected from England and Russia. A respected voice.

Today, at the age of 76, Capello enjoyed the World Cup in Qatar won by Argentina. Surely he would have liked Italy to be there. But not. These are restructuring times. Even so, Capello is always a reference and that is why he was not far behind when it comes to analyzing international football after the World Cup. In an interview for ‘Corriere della Sera’ he spoke about everything openly.

Among his songs, the ‘Dibu Martínez, whom he classifies as “a fool” and “a stupid”.

“I think Cristiano Ronaldo this end of career has been sought for being presumptuous. And for what he’s done in his career, he doesn’t honor him. The player is not questioned, but the moment: he was conceited, he went around offering himself without finding anyone who believed him. He has become a bit heavy for a team, a burden, ”Capello pointed out about Cristiano Ronaldo.

Who would really like the possibility that his compatriot Carlo Ancelotti, currently at Real Madrid, ends up leading the Brazilian national team in replacement of marmoset.

“It would be beautiful indeed, a huge opportunity for Carlo, but I think it won’t happen and Brazilian national pride in having a coach from their country will prevail.”

Commentator for the Sky Sport channel, Capello was consulted about the attitude of the French technical director, Didier Deschamps, for having left a striker of the caliber of Karim Benzema out of the World Cup, for not being in optimal physical condition. Capello admitted that “I did the same with Savicevic before the 1993 Intercontinental. On the morning of the match they told me that I could play, after having prepared everything with Raducioiu and, out of respect, I didn’t let him play. I felt like I did it for the good of the team.” Curiously, both France and Milan at that time lost the World Cup and Intercontinental finals. “Do you think Fabio that if Savicevic and Benzema had been there, Milan and France would have been champions?” they asked him, to which the former Italian DT replied: “Maybe yes.”

Subsequently, Capello went on to analyze some aspects of the champion: Argentina.

Asked why the attitudes of the goalkeeper Emiliano Dibu Martínez had seemed to him, Capello was blunt: “A fool, a stupid”, said. Thus, he joined a few opinions, especially from French players and ex-soccer players, who severely criticized the goalkeeper’s actions in matches and in penalties.

