Saturday, March 4, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Dibu Martínez, ‘danced’: see the play for which they criticize the ‘best in the world’

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 4, 2023
in Sports
0
Dibu Martínez, ‘danced’: see the play for which they criticize the ‘best in the world’


close

Dibu Martínez, 'danced': see the play for which they criticize the 'best in the world'

Draw Martinez.

Photo:

Screenshot ESPN, EFE

I drew Martinez.

The Argentine, decorated by Fifa with The Best, receives serious accusations for his performance.

Emiliano ‘Dibu’ Martínez did not receive goals this Saturday, but he did receive a lot of criticism. The Argentine goalkeeper, recognized by Fifa this week as the ‘best goalkeeper in the world’ at The Best awards, was the protagonist in the victory of his team, Aston Villa, 1-0 against Crystal Palace, on the 26th of the Premier League.

See also  Dibu Martínez is a finalist for The Best award for the best goalkeeper of the year

And although Martínez left his goal at zero at the end of the game, at minute four of the game striker Wilfried Zaha managed to beat his goal after a brilliant play, in which he left it ‘watered down’.

The annotation was then annulled, but the criticism of ‘Dibu’ was not.

(You can read: Dibu Martínez: the explanation of the myth that was born from a match against Colombia).

The dance to ‘Dibu’ Martínez

After a brilliant uncheck, Zaha was left in front of Dibu in the 4th minute.

Crossing the large area, the striker met the Argentine goalkeeper. And, under his pressure, he managed to evade it with a prominent gesture.

followed step, with Dibu on the floor, Zaha sent the ball to save left-footedbut the goal was annulled for offside.

“IT WAS A GREAT GOAL! Wilfried Zaha beat Dibu Martínez in the Premier, but everything was canceled due to offside”said ‘ESPN’, sharing the video of the play for which they criticize the goalkeeper.

“They danced to the best in the world”they comment on the clip.

See also  Dibu is back: this is the opinion of the Argentine goalkeeper of the moment in Colombia

SPORTS

More news

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Dibu #Martínez #danced #play #criticize #world

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Artem Dziuba scored his debut goal for Lokomotiv

Artem Dziuba scored his debut goal for Lokomotiv

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result