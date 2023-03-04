Dibu Martínez, ‘danced’: see the play for which they criticize the ‘best in the world’

Emiliano ‘Dibu’ Martínez did not receive goals this Saturday, but he did receive a lot of criticism. The Argentine goalkeeper, recognized by Fifa this week as the ‘best goalkeeper in the world’ at The Best awards, was the protagonist in the victory of his team, Aston Villa, 1-0 against Crystal Palace, on the 26th of the Premier League.

And although Martínez left his goal at zero at the end of the game, at minute four of the game striker Wilfried Zaha managed to beat his goal after a brilliant play, in which he left it ‘watered down’.

The annotation was then annulled, but the criticism of ‘Dibu’ was not.

The dance to ‘Dibu’ Martínez

After a brilliant uncheck, Zaha was left in front of Dibu in the 4th minute.

Crossing the large area, the striker met the Argentine goalkeeper. And, under his pressure, he managed to evade it with a prominent gesture.

followed step, with Dibu on the floor, Zaha sent the ball to save left-footedbut the goal was annulled for offside.



“IT WAS A GREAT GOAL! Wilfried Zaha beat Dibu Martínez in the Premier, but everything was canceled due to offside”said ‘ESPN’, sharing the video of the play for which they criticize the goalkeeper.



“They danced to the best in the world”they comment on the clip.

