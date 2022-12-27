Tuesday, December 27, 2022
Dibu Martínez brings ‘Mirá que te como’ to music with the ‘help’ of a Colombian

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 27, 2022
in Sports
Dibu Martínez, Colombian flag
Photo:

Screenshot Twitter Pablo Giralt, iStock

In his facet as a DJ, the goalkeeper from Argentina, remembered in the country, made use of national talent.

‘Dibu’ Martínez continues to party. The Argentine goalkeeper, a great figure in the three-time championship for the albiceleste in Qatar, has not stopped celebrating the victory achieved with his teammates, more than a week ago.

The goalkeeper, noted for his saves and criticized for some of his attitudes, has been a trend on social networks in recent weeks.

After unleashing a fight between French and Argentine soccer players, now the Aston Villa goalkeeper arouses comments for his “musical foray” with his iconic phrase “Look how I eat you.”

This, because, as the entertainment press highlights, he did it with ‘help’ from a Colombian.

The ‘Dibu’, ‘a la colombiana’

Dibu Martínez was chosen by Fifa as the best goalkeeper in the World Cup.

Photo:

EFE/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

In a video shared on social networks, “Dibu” is seen mixing in a meeting.

There, while the music of the Colombian Manuel Turizo plays, Martínez inserts his phrase of battery in the penalties “Look how I eat you”.

“Emiliano DJ Martínez”, reads the account of the Argentine narrator Pablo Giralt, who made the recording go viral.

