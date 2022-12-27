Dibu Martínez brings ‘Mirá que te como’ to music with the ‘help’ of a Colombian

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Screenshot Twitter Pablo Giralt, iStock
In his facet as a DJ, the goalkeeper from Argentina, remembered in the country, made use of national talent.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
December 27, 2022, 11:39 AM
‘Dibu’ Martínez continues to party. The Argentine goalkeeper, a great figure in the three-time championship for the albiceleste in Qatar, has not stopped celebrating the victory achieved with his teammates, more than a week ago.
The goalkeeper, noted for his saves and criticized for some of his attitudes, has been a trend on social networks in recent weeks.
After unleashing a fight between French and Argentine soccer players, now the Aston Villa goalkeeper arouses comments for his “musical foray” with his iconic phrase “Look how I eat you.”
This, because, as the entertainment press highlights, he did it with ‘help’ from a Colombian.
The ‘Dibu’, ‘a la colombiana’
In a video shared on social networks, “Dibu” is seen mixing in a meeting.
There, while the music of the Colombian Manuel Turizo plays, Martínez inserts his phrase of battery in the penalties “Look how I eat you”.
“Emiliano DJ Martínez”, reads the account of the Argentine narrator Pablo Giralt, who made the recording go viral.
(Keep reading: Pelé ‘may be reaping what he sowed’: Journalist unleashes chaos in Brazil.)
SPORTS
More sports news
