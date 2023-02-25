He astonville de Unai Emery vindicated his performance as a visitor this Saturday, with his fourth victory in his last five trips, and stopped the

everton, whom he returned to the relegation positions with goals from Ollie Watkins, who converted a dubious penalty, and Emiliano Buendía, who made it 2-0.

Among the controversy of the action that caused the maximum penalty of 1-0, the Birmingham team took advantage after the hour of the game, through Ollie Watkins. Foiled earlier on a header by a phenomenal save from Jordan Pickford, his penalty goal sparked Aston Villa’s triumph.

Emiliano Buendía ratified it, with a cut with the right inside the area and with a definition with the left, already in the 80th minute, to support Emery’s team with their permanence almost assured, but still very far from Europe.

Everton, who had won two of their last three games, dropped to third from bottom. Jhon Durán, in the visitor, no minutes on the field of play.

The reunion between Dibu Martínez and Yerry Mina

The match also had a reunion between Draw Martinez, the Aston Villa goalkeeper, and the Colombian defender Yerry Mina, who was on Everton’s substitute bench.

Photo: Georgi Licovski. efe

It should be remembered that Dibu had a very strong crossover with Mina in the 2021 Copa América, in which Argentina beat Colombia in the semifinal of the tournament, in kicks from the penalty spot.

Martínez, with the famous phrase ‘Look how I eat you’, distracted the Colombian player, who missed his collection. Later, the Argentine goalkeeper explained that he did it because he did not like that, in the tiebreaker against Uruguay, the Colombian had celebrated by dancing.

Although Aston Villa and Everton crossed paths twice last season, with both players on the field, nothing had been revealed about a possible meeting between them.

Instead, this time Dibu and Mina passed each other in the tunnel, on their way to the playing field. There, they greeted each other cordially.

