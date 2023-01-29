‘Dibu’ Martínez and the sensational party with friends from Aston Villa, video

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Paulo Dybala and Dibu Martínez
Kirill Kudryiavtsev. AFP
Paulo Dybala and Dibu Martinez
The Argentine celebrated the title of world champion.
Emiliano Martinez He hasn’t stopped celebrating. A month and a half after the world title in Qatar, the goalkeeper of astonville celebrated with his teammates in England.
It was learned that the Argentine DJ was at the goalkeeper’s party Fer Palacioswho was the “culprit” that those attending the meeting enjoyed until the end.
His compatriot attended Emiliano Buendia and to the brazilian Coutinhoplayers who share with him in the group.
Aston Villa occupies box 11 in the Premier League with 28 points, far behind Arsenal, leader, who has 50 points.
Martínez became a key player for the team who, under the command of lionel scalonimanaged to defeat France in the final in Qatar.
🏆 A little over a month after becoming world champion, Emiliano Dibu Martínez continues to celebrate the title achieved in Qatar.
🥳 This was demonstrated on his social networks, where he shared photos of the party with friends and some Aston Villa footballers. pic.twitter.com/1FiyVL4Bh7
– Radio Del Plata (@RadioDelPlata) January 29, 2023
