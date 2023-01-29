Wednesday, February 1, 2023
‘Dibu’ Martínez and the sensational party with friends from Aston Villa, video

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 29, 2023
in Sports
0


close

Paulo Dybala and Dibu Martínez

Paulo Dybala and Dibu Martínez

Photo:

Kirill Kudryiavtsev. AFP

Paulo Dybala and Dibu Martinez

The Argentine celebrated the title of world champion.

Emiliano Martinez He hasn’t stopped celebrating. A month and a half after the world title in Qatar, the goalkeeper of astonville celebrated with his teammates in England.

It was learned that the Argentine DJ was at the goalkeeper’s party Fer Palacioswho was the “culprit” that those attending the meeting enjoyed until the end.

His compatriot attended Emiliano Buendia and to the brazilian Coutinhoplayers who share with him in the group.

Aston Villa occupies box 11 in the Premier League with 28 points, far behind Arsenal, leader, who has 50 points.

Martínez became a key player for the team who, under the command of lionel scalonimanaged to defeat France in the final in Qatar.
