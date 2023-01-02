Tuesday, January 3, 2023
‘Dibu’ Martínez and Hugo Lloris saw each other again and sparks flew, video

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 2, 2023
in Sports
Dibu Martinez

Dibu Martinez

Dibu Martinez

The archers played the World Cup final in Qatar.

The Tottenham (5th) lost 2-0 at home against astonville (12th) Sunday for the 18th date of premier league and the day ends two points behind the ‘Top 4’, but the slaudo between the goalkeepers Emiliano Martinez Y Hugo Lloriswho played the final of the Qatar World Cup He wasn’t the friendliest we’d say.

The Argentinian Emiliano Buendia (50) and the Brazilian douglas luiz (73) hit Spurs twice, who had unsuccessfully pressed the goal defended by the Swede Robin Olsen before the substitution of the recently crowned world champion Emiliano ‘Dibu’ Martínez.

Yes, Lloris started for the first time since the final of the world Cup and a bad block from the French made it easier to recover Ollie Watkinswho assisted Buendía in the first goal of the team trained by Unai Emery.

a cold greeting

Martínez and Llloris had not seen each other since the final, on December 18, but the cold handshake was demonstrated in the video.

Martpínez looked for his rival, who greeted him seriously and without saying a word. (Shakira’s moving letter: ‘In the face of contempt, continue to value yourself’) (Shakira, drastic change: the reasons that ruin her trip to Miami)

