Dibu Martínez unwittingly occupies the position of number one ‘public enemy’ of France these days.

The goalkeeper, who was one of the main architects of the title achieved by Argentina, against France, in the definition of penalties of the World Cup final in Qatar, has been the favorite target of different referents of the defeated country for days. From political figures to former French soccer players, everyone is lining up to punish him.

Martinez made a saving grace against Randal Kolo Muani in extra time in the final and then saved Kingsley Coman’s shot in the shootout.

But then the world champion archer was seen performing an obscene gesture after winning the Golden Glove for the best goalkeeper of the tournament.

Later, during Argentina’s victorious parade in Buenos Aires, he was seen holding a doll with its face covered by a photograph of star France striker Kylian Mbappé, who scored a hat-trick in the final.

From there, a barrage of criticism from various French personalities. the one of Patrick Scallopchampion with France in 1998 and runner-up in 2006, one of the most acid.

‘It was a stupid decision’

“Some of the images I saw of the Argentine goalkeeper, I think somewhat detract from what Argentina achieved in the World Cup”, said this Saturday Patrick Vieira, world champion with France in 1998 and current coach of Crystal Palace, a team that plays in the Premier League.

I think they didn’t really need that. Sometimes you can’t control people’s emotional decisions. But it was a stupid decision for Martinez to do that.”he added.

Martinez, 30, will return to Birmingham next week. There his coach Unai Emery is waiting for him with the intention of talking to him about his controversial behavior.

“When you feel a great emotion, sometimes it is difficult to control it,” Emery estimated in statements to reporters in England on Friday.

“I’ll talk to him next week about the celebrations. We are proud of him, he has won the World Cup with his national team and it is something incredible”, added the Spanish coach.

