Emiliano Martínez, the Dibu, was once again the protagonist in the celebrations in Argentina for its third world soccer crown. The Albiceleste National Team celebrated with a full house at the recently remodeled Monumental Stadium of River Plate.

In the middle of a spectacular party, Argentina beat Panama 2-0, with goals from Thiago Almada and Lionel Messi, the latter from a free kick, and unleashed the madness of the fans, even before the game.

The Dibu was one of the most followed in the midst of the celebrations of the National Team. The Aston Villa goalkeeper described the experience at the Monumental as a “very special day”, although he pointed out that this team has ambition.

“The group wants to go for more, we are not satisfied with anything, we want to be idols for the boys,” he explained to the press after the meeting.

The moving tears of Dibu in the Argentine anthem

Martínez was moved by the reception from the fans and had a very emotional moment when the Argentine national anthem sounded.

The television cameras showed the Dibu at the moment when he let tears escape while singing the hymn.

During the game, Martínez did not have much work in the middle of a game in which Argentina suffered from the approach of the Panamanian team, trying to get their goal to zero, something they did for almost three quarters of the match.

Another thing was in the festivities after the match, in which each player of the Argentine National Team was given a replica of the World Cup.

Photo: Juan Mabromata. AFP

Already with the trophy in hand, Dibu repeated the much-criticized gesture of taking it to his genitals. But this time he was not alone. Several of his colleagues accompanied him doing the same so that they could take videos and photographs of them.

