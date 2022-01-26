Emiliano Martinez, the controversial goalkeeper of the Argentine National Team and Aston Villa, is ready to meet again with Colombia, now in the tie, although his team will first have to go this Thursday to play against Chile in Calama.

This would be the third opportunity for “Dibu” to face the Colombian National Team. In his first game he faced him in the city of Barranquilla, where the goalkeeper was only able to spend 40 minutes on the field, after receiving a strong blow with Jerry Mina.

The second opportunity was in the Copa América where he had an exchange of words and gestures with Mina and Miguel Ángel Borja.

Martínez’s opinion on the Colombian National Team

About the team Reinaldo Rueda, El Dibu said: “We experienced Colombia in the Copa América, 1-1 in the 90s. They are very brave, they have players at a high level, just like us, but we play at home, in Córdoba. We want to give joy to the people and we are going to go for the three points,” said the goalkeeper through a video published by the communications office of the Argentine National Team.

El Dibu fights to be on the list for the World Cup

Martínez knows that he has to keep performing if he wants to be on the final list for the World Cup, for which Argentina has already qualified mathematically on the double date in November.

“The group is very good, we are still hungry, it is not that we come relaxed. We want to unite as a group. The coach said that what we did has already happened, this is the year of the World Cup, and we have to do our best to make it on that list, so no one comes here to relax, ”he added.

