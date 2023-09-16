At the end of the first half, Blue Cross seemed condemned to suffer one of those many nightmares so common so far in the Apertura 2023 tournament. Those from the Machine lost 2-0 against Mazatlan and they couldn’t find any way to close the difference.
However, at the dawn of the second half the visitors found themselves with the goal through Colombian striker Diber Cambindo. The match continued with its process, Cruz Azul, although they wanted to, could not find the second goal that would at least help them avoid defeat. And when they found it, the referee annulled them.
Mazatlán had a couple of opportunities clear enough to seal the victory. They lacked forcefulness, however, and in added time Diber Cambindo took advantage of a mistake by the Mazatlan defense, put together a nice play and scored his second goal of the night, to make the score 2-2, and that’s how the situation ended.
To some extent, tonight’s game was a reflection of Diber Cambindo’s work with the cement workers. Just as Cruz Azul started with his face looking at the ground, the coffee attacker suffered even before the competition began, because while he was preparing to be the reference in the celestial attack, fans and managers of the Machine were looking to sign another forward in the transfer market.
This did not happen, however. And Diber ended up occupying that position that was believed to be vacant. Although things have not gone entirely well for Cruz Azul, scoring four goals in eight games played is a very acceptable figure for a player that many already took for granted.
