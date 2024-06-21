Fujairah (Al-Ittihad)

The organizing committee of the Dibba Bodybuilding Festival has approved the championship program and official timings, in accordance with the agreement concluded with the Bodybuilding and Fitness Federation, and that the event will be held during the period from 18 to 21 July next at the stage of the Creativity Center in Fujairah.

Salem Khamis Al-Saridi, Chairman of the Organizing Committee, explained that the festival will witness the holding of the Arab Champions Arm Wrestling Championship on the 18th of next July, while the day after that will be for registration and weigh-ins for the launch of the bodybuilding and physique championships during the following days, and he said: “We value the support and care of Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad.” Bin Saif Al Sharqi, Chairman of the Federation’s Board of Directors, members, and supporting technical committees, in addition to the role of sponsors.”

Al-Suraidi stressed that holding the festival in Fujairah reflects the distinguished sporting status of the UAE at all levels, including hosting and organizing tournaments.

The Chairman of the Organizing Committee stated that the UAE Championship will be held on the 20th of the same month, and will be dedicated to national and resident players, in all weights approved by the Body Building and Fitness Federation, while the sixth edition of the Dibba Classic Challenge Championship, open to all nationalities, will be held the next day.

For his part, Zuwaid Salmeen Al Zaabi, the technical director of the national bodybuilding team, described holding the UAE Bodybuilding Championship, in conjunction with the Dibba Classic Challenge, as an important and special event, calling on the players to participate, especially since the best players will be selected to join the national team, which will participate in the Western Championship. Asia and the Arab Championship.