Dibba municipality represented by the Public Services and Environment Department, the Commercial Licenses Section, has issued 3755 licenses for various activities, including 215 new issuance licenses and 3,540 renewal licenses.

The municipality reported that during the period of the “Covid-19” virus crisis, inspection teams intensified periodic and surprise campaigns on all facilities, to ensure the existence and validity of commercial licenses. Visits and inspection tours reached 2030 rounds, issuing 176 violations, warning 376 shops, and canceling 94 licenses. And the closure of six stores that did not comply with the requirements and procedures in force, and that was represented by the delay in the renewal of the license.

She pointed out that 35 promotional and shop-downloading permits were issued, in addition to 173 work permits and advertisements distribution, and 3575 health cards issued to workers. No health violation was recorded on “Mashrouati” home licenses, in which foods and products are sold from homes, and marketed through social media.

The Director General of Dibba Municipality, Eng. Hassan Salem Al Yamahi, stated that the municipality supports young people with commercial licenses to enter markets, practice economic work, and support their businesses. It also supports “Mashrouati” licenses, as it opens a door for the establishment of small and medium enterprises that will bring them an appropriate financial return.

He stressed that the campaigns organized by the municipality are continuing to monitor any negative practices, control everyone who practices them, and take the necessary measures against them in accordance with the regulations, pointing to the municipality’s endeavor to guide and educate the public to avoid wrong practices.





