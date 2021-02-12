Dibba Al Fujairah Municipality, in cooperation with the Extreme Dive Center, collected two tons of violations resulting from violations and wrong practices such as throwing waste fishing equipment on the beaches (garages, nets and ropes) in addition to metal and iron wastes, plastic and glass cans.

The director of Dibba Fujairah municipality, Engineer Hassan Salem Al Yamahi, stated that marine pollutants cause great damage to fish stocks, which threaten their lives and their presence on the beaches, and therefore the municipality cooperates with the competent authorities to follow up the cleanliness of the beaches and provide places and containers for the correct disposal of waste.

He stressed that the municipality recently carried out a campaign to clean the Al-Bidyah port in cooperation with the Extreme Dive Center, and two tons of waste was collected, which was the remnants of damaged fishing equipment (gargoyles, nets, ropes) in addition to metal, iron, plastic and glass cans.

Al Yamahi indicated that cleaning campaigns have been intensified periodically within the framework of the municipality’s commitment to applying the principles of social responsibility, in line with its policies for preserving the natural and marine environment, protecting wildlife and the beauty of beaches and tourist places, indicating that the municipality seeks to educate the public about the dangers of pollutants on the environment. Especially the marine environment.





