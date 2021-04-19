The municipality of Dibba Fujairah closed 23 facilities during the past three months, which did not adhere to preventive and precautionary measures against “Corona”, including lack of physical distancing and failure to wear a mask, and it closed a commercial store after it was proven that it did not comply with the requirements in effect to delay the renewal of the license.

The municipality teams carried out field inspection tours on 1117 establishments, which resulted in warning 105 shops, issuing 70 violations, which consisted of not renewing the license, not having a license, practicing activity without a license, in addition to distributing promotional leaflets without a permit, in addition to issuing 1206 health cards. For employees.

The municipality issued 250 violations and 264 warnings to establishments that are not committed to implementing health controls and requirements related to the cleanliness of equipment, the place and the presence of insects in the shops, in addition to the absence of a health card for workers. The Director General of Dibba Al Fujairah Municipality, Engineer Hassan Salem Al Yamahi, stated that the campaigns and tours organized by the municipality continue to periodically monitor all negative practices and control all those who practice them and take the necessary measures against them in accordance with the legal regulations, stressing the municipality’s endeavor to guide and educate the public to avoid these wrong practices.





