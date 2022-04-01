The Director of Dibba Al Hisn Municipality, Talib Abdullah Al Yahyai, ​​revealed that teams from the Operations Department in the municipality have been allocated to conduct intensive inspection tours of food establishments, men’s barbershops and women’s beauty centers, to ensure that they implement health requirements, and adhere to all precautionary measures through continuous sterilization, general hygiene of the facility and cleanliness of tools. To be used and to follow all preventive measures before and during the holy month of Ramadan.

Al Yahyai stated that the municipality is making great efforts around the clock to purify and sterilize the slaughterhouse and market areas. He also called on the public to follow all precautionary measures and measures, the most important of which are; Social distancing and the need to wear masks and gloves, as part of the municipality’s concern for the health and safety of the city’s residents.

pointed unyielding The municipality has completed all arrangements to receive the holy month of Ramadan, according to a set of methodological plans that are in line with the circumstances and in line with government directives regarding preventive measures and precautionary measures, which include several intensive inspection campaigns on various facilities in the city, such as markets, shops and public facilities in The field of food distribution and sale, as the working hours of its service centers have been set.

Al Yahyai added that the role of the monitoring and awareness teams has been activated at all food establishments and markets, and visits and inspection campaigns have been intensified to ensure their compliance with all health controls regulating the workflow, and the preventive measures circulated by the municipality according to a set of announcements that included all requirements and precautionary measures as she did The Department of Engineering Services in the municipality decorates streets, roundabouts, public squares, parks and main intersections with geometric shapes, columns with Islamic decorations and luminous models that include phrases of congratulations and congratulations on the honorable occasion.

He pointed out that working hours in Ramadan will start in the fish market during weekdays from 8 in the morning until 9 in the evening, in addition to the vegetable and fruits market in the city, which will open its doors during weekdays from 8 in the morning until 11 in the evening, and the slaughterhouse will open its doors from Saturday to Thursday from 8 am to 6 pm, and on Friday the morning shift is from 8 am to 11 am, and the evening period is from 2 pm to 6 pm, where the slaughter will be under medical supervision by veterinarians.

The Municipality of Dibba Al-Hisn called on the public to contact it at the call center at 993 to report any observations and receive all inquiries around the clock.



