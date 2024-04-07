The Sharjah Works Department completed the development work of the Dibba Al Hisn Chapel in the Al Seeh area, as part of the department’s development plan that meets the needs of municipal councils in the regions.

The Director of the Branches Department, Engineer Abdullah Al-Taniji, said that the department has completed the work on the project and it will be ready for Eid Al-Fitr prayers, as complete paving work for the prayer hall has been completed on an area of ​​10,415 square metres, and its doors have been replaced based on the instructions of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad. Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, who ordered the completion of all projects related to Eid prayer halls in the emirate to be close to residential areas, to alleviate the burden of worshipers who were forced to go to places far from their areas to perform Eid prayers. He explained that the department accelerated the pace of work during the recent period to complete the project well before the specified date for Eid al-Fitr, to give the Islamic Affairs Department the opportunity to receive these prayer halls and include them among the places where Eid prayers will be performed.

The department also recently completed the development of the Eid prayer hall in the Nahwa area in Khor Fakkan, in addition to establishing the Eid prayer hall in the Al-Bahais area in Al-Madam in the central region. The Emirate of Sharjah includes more than 31 prayer halls in all regions of the emirate, and Eid prayers are also held in some large mosques in residential areas where there are no Eid prayer halls. The Department of Islamic Affairs is keen to maintain the prayer rooms and equip private loudspeakers, etc., in cooperation with the Department of Public Works in the emirate, as this is done well before the holidays.