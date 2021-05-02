The Veterinary Services Department in Dibba Al-Hisn Municipality has intensified its inspection tours of animal stores and markets, to reach 782 surprise rounds to ensure their compliance with the regulations and conditions within three months of this year.

The municipality of Dibba Al-Hisn confirmed the continuation of inspection and monitoring rounds of veterinary shops and facilities throughout the year to ensure that they apply the special laws and regulations, indicating that veterinary services are of importance and are mainly due to the health of citizens and residents due to their importance in providing veterinary services to livestock keepers and providing appropriate medicines, vaccines and medical supplies for these the animals.

The municipality noted that all its departments are present and continuing in its efforts to work to provide the best services to citizens and residents in the utopian city, and to work to gain their comfort and happiness, and to ensure compliance with the regulations and laws announced by the municipality departments in the city, so that Dibba Al-Hisn is a destination for citizens and residents from different regions. The municipality does not hesitate to apply the penalties stipulated in the regulations that it imposes on the violating parties, calling for reporting any violations that are monitored and direct communication with the municipality.

The municipality pointed out that the cleaning and sanitation department in the municipality continues to provide its services in the best ways and capabilities, as part of its keenness to show the city in the most beautiful and bright image, and also to preserve the health and safety of the city’s residents.

The municipality of Dibba Al-Hisn reported that the various departments of the municipality had implemented “3411” an inspection tour of the various shops, commercial centers, markets, restaurants, institutions and establishments operating in them, as part of its keenness to oblige all establishments to comply with health and environmental laws and instructions, and to preserve the health of the population, including citizens, residents and visitors, and to ensure that Their safety, especially in these conditions that the region and the world are going through due to the Corona pandemic.





