Faisal Al Naqbi (Abu Dhabi)

Dibba Al-Hisn concludes its external camp in Turkey, by meeting one of the Saudi teams, and the mission will return to the Emirates at dawn next Saturday. The team lost to the Algerian Shabab Belouizdad by one goal.

The match was characterised by strength and rivalry, and coach Caio Zanardi pushed the main players in an attempt to stabilize the squad before the start of the new season’s competitions. After the return, Dibba Al-Hisn will launch the third phase of preparation, which includes a number of “friendly matches”.

Ahmed Omar Al Naqbi, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors and Team Supervisor, revealed the success of the preparatory camp, especially since the team played 4 strong friendlies with Turkish, Gulf and Arab teams, and is playing the last match against a Saudi competitor, where it outperformed Bursa Yildirim Sport of Turkey 2-0, and tied with a competitor from South Africa 0-0, and also Al Shahaniya of Qatar 0-0, and lost the fourth match against Belouizdad.

He said: “I commend the players and their great abilities that they demonstrated during the camp period, and their full commitment to the instructions of the technical staff, which was positively reflected on the technical level.”

He added: “We will work during the coming period, after returning to the Emirates, on the final preparations for the competitions, and to start in the best possible way, especially since our ambitions are great to achieve our goals during the season, by breaking the rule of “the one who rises is the one who falls”, and presenting good levels that are worthy of the club and its large fans.