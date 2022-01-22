Faisal Al Naqbi (Fujairah)

Dibba Al-Hisn jumped to third place “temporarily”, in the opening of the “16th round” of the First Division Football League, after its victory over Masfout with a goal scored by Omani Muhammad Al-Marboui, in the 52nd minute, and Dibba Al-Hisn raised its score to “point 31”, while it has Masfout (14 points).

City in the last place achieved its first victory this season, at the expense of Masafi 2-1, and now owns “6 points”, and Masafi “12 points”. Minute 69.

Gulf FC tied with Al-Jazira Al-Hamra 1-1, Al-Jazira Al-Hamra advanced, which reached the “13th point”, with a goal by Hugo Alexander in the 70th minute, and Gulf FC tied 18 points with the goal of Gabriel Santa in the 81st minute.

Four meetings will be held today, where Dibba Al-Fujairah meets Al-Bataeh, in the “top of the tour”, Al Dhaid with Al Arabi, Fujairah with Hatta, and Al Hamriya with Al Rams.