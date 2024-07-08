Faisal Al Naqbi (Dibba Al Hisn)

Dibba Al-Hisn is close to signing Tunisian international Haithem Jouini, the striker for the Tunisian stadium, and is waiting for the deal to be announced within two days, to support the team’s attack.

The club’s management announced on the official website the signing of goalkeeper Suhail Al-Mutawa, coming from Al-Wasl.

On the other hand, Brazilian Caio Zanardi led the team’s training, after the players passed the medical tests, and the training will continue until the date of travel to Turkey to hold the external camp.

The management will announce more contracts in the next two days, before traveling to Turkey, in order to prepare the team for the new season.