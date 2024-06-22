Ali Maali (Abu Dhabi)

Dibba Al-Hisn Club has entered into serious and intense negotiations to include Brazilian midfielder Daniel Sampaio Simões (28 years old), known as Danielzinho, as he plays on loan to Fluminense, from Atlético Goianense in the Brazilian League. The player is undergoing medical examinations, in preparation for contracting with him, to be… One of the members of Dibba Al-Hisn in the “first year of professionalism”, for this team, the newcomer to the ADNOC Professional League.

The player’s desire to move abroad was his first professional experience after he received few opportunities under the leadership of Atletico Goianense coach Jair Ventura, where he participated in only 14 matches. It seems that the player rejects the team’s bench and wants to try foreign professionalism, as there were attempts to convince him to stay, but His external desire was stronger.

The newcomer to our stadiums played for several Brazilian clubs, namely, Fluminense, Osti, Botafogo, Bahia, and Atletico Goianense.