Faisal Al Naqbi (Dibba Al Hisn)

Dibba Al-Hisn Football Company has signed a contract with Tunisian international Osama Haddadi (32 years old) to be one of the team’s foreign players in the new season of the ADNOC Professional League.

The club has concluded a number of deals for local players, according to the vision of Brazilian coach Caio Zanardi, including Mohammed Khalfan, the former Al Ain player, who is moving to the team on a “free transfer”, after playing on loan for Khorfakkan, in addition to contracting with Adel Fadaaq, the Hatta goalkeeper, as well as left-back Abdullah Khamis, midfielder Ismail Al Zaabi, and winger Walid Amber.