Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, the activities of the sixth session of the “Dibba Al-Hisn Festival for Dual Theater” will start on the 26th of May. Dibba Al Hisn.

The festival is concerned with theatrical performances that build their aesthetics and implications on a dramatic confrontation between two characters on stage, hosting five Arab performances.

The sixth session of the festival opens with the Emirati show “Once Upon a Time” by the Dibba Al-Hisn Society for Culture, Heritage and Theater, prepared and directed by Muhannad Karim, and represented by Nabil Al-Mazmi and Sharif Omar.

On the second day, the audience witnesses the Syrian “circus” show, which is presented by the “National Theater” troupe. On the third day, the Egyptian play “The Window” will be presented by the Meshwar Theatrical Troupe.

On the fourth day, the Jordanian Multaqa al-Shadol troupe will present the play “Natural View”. On the last day, the Kuwaiti theater group will present the play “Al-Shafaf”.

These presentations are followed by critical seminars that read their technical merits and intellectual orientations. The festival organizes three training workshops for theater animators in Sharjah schools.

The parallel program of the festival is full of activities, most notably the eighteenth edition of the Sharjah Forum for Arab Theatre, which is organized under the title “Theater and Music”, with the participation of Arab theater researchers and practitioners.

The Dibba Al-Hisn Bilateral Theater Festival was established in 2016, as part of the Department of Culture’s strategy aimed at spreading and diversifying theatrical activity in the emirate, and exchanging knowledge between local and Arab playwrights.