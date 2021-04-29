Dibba Al-Fujairah municipality recorded 73 violations and warnings during the first week of Ramadan, for establishments that did not adhere to the established health controls and requirements, and also confiscated 61 kilograms of spoiled and expired food and consumer materials, as well as prohibited items (milk and wigs). The director of the municipality, Hassan Al Yammahi, told Al-Emarat Al-Youm that the inspection teams have intensified periodic and surprise campaigns on food establishments during the period of Ramadan.

He pointed out that the number of inspection visits carried out by the municipality inspectors reached 45 rounds of 185 food establishments in the meat, fish and vegetable markets, which resulted in the violation of 43 establishments, of which 19 did not comply with the health controls and requirements followed and the preventive decisions issued by the municipality, such as physical spacing, and not wearing a mask. And the lack of regular “Covid-19” checks for workers. He added that 30 warnings were issued to the establishments, and the confiscation of 61 kilograms of spoiled and expired foodstuffs, as well as prohibited items (milk and wiggles).

The municipality called on individuals to report any violation by contacting the municipality through its multiple channels, and through direct contact through the emergency office (092043333).





