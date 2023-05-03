The Municipality of Dibba Al-Fujairah revealed the confiscation of 9.5 kilograms of cigarettes that do not conform to the approved specifications, and do not carry the digital tax stamp. It also destroyed 24.5 kilograms of the banned dairy substance, and 23 kilograms of fireworks and firecrackers for children that were seized during the periodic and sudden visits carried out by inspection teams at all stores. And markets in different areas of Dibba Al-Fujairah.

The Director of Dibba Al-Fujairah Municipality, Engineer Hassan Al-Yamahi, stated that the municipality prohibits sales outlets and groceries in residential neighborhoods from selling and distributing crackers that pose a threat to public health and the safety of children, and excludes some special cases that obtain a prior license to use them on some occasions.

He stated that the inspection campaigns come within the framework of the municipality’s strategic plan, and it is an extension of previous campaigns it implemented with the aim of eliminating behaviors, combating negative phenomena harmful to public health and environmental safety, and improving community practices.

He added that the seized materials have harmful effects on public health and the environment, and from this standpoint, the trend was towards eliminating them, and preventing their sale and circulation in order to preserve the health and safety of community members.

Al-Yamahi indicated that the cigarettes seized at the sales outlets do not conform to the approved specifications and do not bear the tax stamp, which aims to track cigarette packages electronically from their production until their arrival to the final consumer, with the aim of protecting consumers from inferior products, in addition to combating tax evasion and ensuring full compliance with the payment of the excise tax due on them. by the Federal Tax Authority.

He stressed that the municipality is keen to raise the level of health and environmental awareness of the public through social media and the lectures that it conducts, pointing out that campaigns will continue to implement the law and educate community members on the need to adhere to regulations and laws, and to confront all forms of harmful transgressions that threaten the health of society.

He appealed to the public to report any violations they monitor by calling the emergency office number (092443399), which operates around the clock, and the municipality will not hesitate to take deterrent measures against violators.