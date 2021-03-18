Dibba Al Fujairah Municipality carried out 271 inspection rounds on the environmental situation, to reduce the negative aspects of throwing farm waste in places not designated for it, resulting in 23 violations for farm owners from the beginning of January until last February.

The director of the municipality, Eng. Hassan Salem Al Yamahi, stated that 23 environmental violations were issued, including 10 violations of farm owners’ failure to abide by the decision to prevent the burning of waste and waste and leftover trees and weeds inside farms and throwing agricultural waste in places other than those designated for it, four offenses for throwing household waste, and nine waste. Sewage leakage.

He added that the municipality seeks to alleviate the burden on farmers, so it has allowed farm waste to be taken to the waste sorting station without the need for a prior permit, as the service is provided free of charge and there are no fees on the farms.

He emphasized that the seized violations are negative and illegal behavior and lead to environmental damage, indicating that some farm workers burn agricultural residues and residues, which may result in fires.

He explained that there are many damages resulting from burning violations, including a waste of organic resources and an increase in air pollution as a result of the escalation of carbon dioxide smoke, which is one of the products of burning and the main cause of environmental problems that currently exist, in addition to the inconvenience of those living near farms, especially those suffering from shortness of breath and other diseases. In addition to the unpleasant odors that result from the burning process.

He added that the municipality issued a circular prohibiting farm owners from burning agricultural waste inside farms, and not throwing waste randomly in order to preserve the general appearance and protect public health and the environment, stressing that the municipality seeks to promote environmental awareness and social responsibility among community members, develop citizen culture and support related projects Environment, preserving natural resources, limiting their depletion, and ensuring their sustainability and preservation for future generations.





