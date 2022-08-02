Statistics issued by the Municipality of Dibba Al-Fujairah revealed that the Consumer Protection Department issued 1,148 counterfeit goods during the first half of this year, and violated and warned 21 establishments, the violations of which included commercial fraud, selling counterfeit and fraudulent goods, conducting sales without a permit issued by the municipality, and selling goods at a price contrary to the original price. In addition to raising prices without justification.

The municipality also issued 56 permits for sales, offers and promotional campaigns for shops.

The Director General of Dibba Al-Fujairah Municipality, Engineer Hassan Salem Al-Yamahi, praised the efforts of the Consumer Protection Department in resolving and addressing 109 complaints, including delays in completing the required work and service, or failure to complete the work as required, as well as warranty complaints, and the high prices of goods and products provided on occasions.

He stressed that the high rate of awareness among consumers and business owners of the laws contributes positively to reducing the number of violations.

He added that the municipality is keen to protect consumers from price gouging and combat all types of commercial fraud in consumer goods, and the importance of sales outlets adhering to the declared prices, not raising prices and exploiting the public, especially during occasions and holidays, and their increasing demand for buying goods and products.

He stressed the need to adhere to real promotions, in addition to educating consumers on how to communicate with the municipality to communicate complaints and suggestions about violating facilities to provide a safe consumer environment.