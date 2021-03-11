The Director of Dibba Al Fujairah Municipality, Eng. Hassan Salem Al Yamahi, revealed the closure of 22 facilities that did not adhere to the preventive precautionary measures to limit the spread of the new Corona virus, including physical distancing and wearing a muzzle, and neglecting the application of the health controls and requirements followed, and that was from the beginning of January until February of this year .

Al Yamahi pointed out that 250 violations and 264 warnings have been directed to establishments that do not comply with the conditions issued by the municipality, which require the application of health controls and requirements related to the cleanliness of equipment, the place and the presence of insects in the shops, in addition to the absence of a health card for workers.

He pointed out that 769 kg were confiscated, including 703 kg of foodstuffs, 42 kg of cosmetic items, and 15 kg of consumables, including (cosmetic, detergents, perfumes, and damaged utensils), in addition to the confiscation of nine kg of prohibited items.

Al Yammahi indicated that 1803 inspection visits were carried out by the health department in the municipality, including 437 visits to the meat, fish and vegetable markets, and 285 visits to men’s salons and women’s beauty centers, pointing out that the increase in the number of warnings and violations of facilities came through the municipality’s follow-up to adhere to the instructions issued about the procedures. Precautionary measures taken to protect and limit the spread of the Coronavirus.

Al Yammahi noted the handling of three complaints received by the municipality during the past two months related to hygiene and the sale of spoiled food, in addition to the presence of insects, adding that the municipality inspectors monitored a number of observations related to the lack of awareness of some workers of the importance of implementing preventive measures, in addition to the need for cooperation from everyone to achieve the desired goals of Measures put in place to protect workers in these facilities and society in general.

1803

Inspection visits carried out by the municipality’s health department.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

