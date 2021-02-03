The municipality of Dibba Al Fujairah closed 16 men’s and women’s salons during the past year, due to non-compliance with preventive decisions issued by the municipality and health controls and requirements.

The director general of the municipality, Engineer Hassan Salem Al Yamahi, stated that the decision to close the violating salons comes within the framework of the municipality’s concern for the safety and public health of individuals, in light of the spread of the Coronavirus.

He stressed the need to adhere to the precautionary measures related to physical distancing and the separation of waiting sites, noting that the municipality has been keen to intensify its efforts by monitoring salons, to ensure that everyone adheres to the precautionary measures and preventive measures to limit the spread of the new Corona virus (Covid-19), to ensure that it is fulfilled. And the application of all laws imposed by the municipality and the application of health requirements by salons, and of the tools used and the extent of their validity and safety. He pointed out that 1774 inspection visits were carried out at men’s salons and women’s beauty centers last year, including 819 men’s salons and 955 women, and the release of 144 violations, including failure to operate a sterilization device for the tools used in the salon, in addition to the confiscation of 106 kilograms of finished or unexpired cosmetic items. Conform to the conditions.

He added that the municipality directs salons and beauty centers the importance of adhering to the instructions and decisions issued by the municipality, stressing that no objection to any facility that does not adhere to the preventive measures is not tolerated, in addition to the importance of full cooperation from everyone to achieve the desired goals of the measures that have been put in place to protect workers in these facilities and society in general.

The municipality called on the public to report any violation by calling through multiple channels through the emergency office (092043333) or communicating via social media channels, to take the necessary measures.





