The entrails to determine the minimum interprofessional salary (SMI) of 2025 show how the expert committee designated by the Ministry of Labor He adjusted the accounts with which he obtained a different SMI which would have turned out if they had used the same … beneficiary profile they had used so far in their analysis. What they have changed this time has been The profile of the average beneficiarywhich derives in a more moderate gross salary and, therefore, an SMI (it depends on 60% of the net) also more moderate. And they did anticipatewhat could be a change in taxation Of this salary that encompasses more than two million workers, as has finally happened.

For the first time since this committee was put into operation to recommend to the Government what the margin of action should be, experts have calculated the net salary (the gross less social contributions and taxation in IRPF) Under the umbrella of a citizen with children. Until now the taxpayer figure was used without descendants. The change is not trivial. The report itself recognizes that this new estimate «Improves tax treatment for a greater number of people». Because an employee who charges the SMI and does not have children is reduced by his tax share of the IRPF by 5,550 euros, while for those who have children he is shortened at 6,750 euros.

If it was still used as a reference to the worker without children “would be overestimated the gross salary,” Admit the report, when calculating the net and then the SMI. And since households without children are not the majority among this collective of perceptors, the committee decided to change the calculations, taking as reference the withholdings and tax benefits that taxpayers enjoy with descendants, which, in addition, are the majority. All this resulted in a proposal of increase between 39 and 50 euros per month. Finally, the second vice president, Yolanda Díaz, agreed with UGT and CC.OO. Raise it in the highest part, 4.4% more.

The report takes into account at all times the possibility that the new SMI “It would be subject to retention” if the exempt amount did not change Applied by the Treasury after the latest reviews, always linked to how the SMI was left to prevent their perceptors from paying IRPF. The calculations are always linked to the possibility that this threshold was not updated, as it has finally been, which has resulted in a fight between PSOE and add when determining whether the SMI must pay or not.

The committee itself alleges in its report that it is more appropriate to make the accounts with that new taxpayer profile because there are a significant number of workers included in the event that they have at least one descendant. Specifically, they indicate that 80% of Spanish taxpayers have a personal minimum in IRPF which is between 5,550 euros (which corresponds to the single without children) and the minimum associated with two descendants. That is why they consider that this minor “closest to the situation declared by taxpayers” that charge the minimum wage.

Although the committee’s report recognized that if the worker’s profile had been used without children, the retention on account that would be applied would have been up to 2.7%. Several sources of the SMI negotiation point out that, with these withholdings, their calculations estimate that the minimum wage would have risen above the 1,200 euros for 2025, A amount demanded by the unions by Díaz.

Cortes slopes

The first step to change the tax rule and that the last rise of the SMI does not pay tribute yesterday in Congress PP groups, add and Podemos. The three formations presented their law propositions to leave IRPF exempt to the people who perceive it, just the opposite that the Minister of Finance decided, María Jesús Montero. From the lower house these three texts will be sent to the government, which has a month to decide whether they veto them or allow their debate and subsequent vote.

If the government is approved, the laws will continue its usual channel. In case you go, the Congress table must decide whether to admit that writing of disagreement, which seems complicated if the PSOE is still in the minority in front of the PP and add.

The government spokeswoman, Pilar Alegría, just asked that «Go ahead no screen». For his part, the Minister of Culture and spokesman to add, Ernest Urtasun, believes that Minister Montero “has lost the debate” and that they will “until the end” not to pay tribute.