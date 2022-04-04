He hasn’t scored since 25 September (decisive goal against Spezia) and even assists are on the run. We need more continuity

The question “what do you want to be when you grow up?” it needs a clear answer. Brahim Diaz must decide, get involved, redeem himself and make up for the time that has flown away, especially after six months of fluctuating season. The time has come and he knows it well. The year of the Spanish ten has a before and an after among other things, namely the Covid contract in mid-October after four goals and two assists in the first nine games. Once he returned, he had difficulty performing.

Where are you? – Three rings in the league, the other in the Champions League at Anfield, several flashes, played as a playmaker. Then? The dark, or rather, the swing, three games so-so and then a flicker every now and then. Tonight, against Bologna, Brahim is “playing” Milan. Quotation marks required because we are talking about a twenty-two-year talent on a two-year loan from Real, great potential and trust from the club, but the performance was inconstant. Brahim hasn’t scored since 25 September (decisive goal against Spezia), 191 days without throwing it in. Pioli does not ask him for a goal per game, of course, but assists are also missing: the last one arrived against Salernitana at home in December, then no other winning touch. Tonight we will play a piece of the future, there on the trocar as always, but to earn the ransom he is called to raise the level. Dragging Milan with flair and unpredictability, also because Inter and Napoli have won, so the Rossoneri are called upon to hold their own. See also The president of Celta de Vigo surrenders to 'Mexican talent'

Numbers – The numbers reflect a difficult reality: in 2022 Brahim has not yet scored or served an assist. In the last 13 games between league and cup he started from 1 ‘ten times, playing only once for 90’ (vs Lazio). He has always been replaced. Against Napoli, however, he remained on the bench, while against Empoli and Inter he entered the second half. Kessie attacking midfielder and he out. Last year he scored 7 goals in 39 games also playing on the left, now he’s a 10. Pioli estimates him, but once he spoke of a “Milan that can do without everyone, because it depends on the way of playing and not by the players “. Frecciatina? Perhaps. For this reason, in some outings, he preferred the physicality of Kessie, far from being an attacking midfielder. The match against Bologna, in a full San Siro, will say a lot about his future. Usually Brahim is one who steals the eye and witch. In 2010 he was about to leave Malaga, he was 9 years old and already a name, but the vice president of the club, Abdullah Ghubn, convinced him to stay. He showed up at his home with a luxury car and two bodyguards. Other times, but he must return to being a protagonist if he wants to earn Milan. Also because from next year there will also be Adli, taken on the last market day left on loan in Bordeaux. Another story, in a few months if he talks. See also Volkswagen launches kits to make its vans more and more habitable

April 4, 2022 (change April 4, 2022 | 12:31)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Diaz #happened #Tonight #Milan #played #Bologna