The leader of Sumar, Yolanda Díaz, warned at the event held by her party this morning in Madrid that the future coalition government with the PSOE must maintain the anti-crisis protection measures that work, proclaiming that her project will not accept “cuts.” » that cause «pain» to the citizens and make the country «backwards».

The Galician leader also appears confident in reviving the current coalition government and charges against Alberto Núñez Feijóo for “wasting citizens’ time” with his investiture session in Congress next week.

This was stated during the event ‘A useful project for a better country’, held in Madrid and in which Díaz held a meeting with the coordinators of the Sumar working groups, in order to update the political ideology of his project. .

“We want to win the country, not just the elections, we want to transform people’s lives” and provide solutions to “small problems that are not small” such as the increase in oil or gasoline prices, or the quality of education and public health, he pointed out.

Díaz has also advocated eliminating the bonuses promoted by the PSOE for the purchase of housing for young people and families, which he considers a fruitless policy and increases speculation in housing.