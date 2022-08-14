Mimicry is eloquent. First the finger pointing to the ear, with his gaze turned to the south curve in celebration: I want to hear you, rejoice with me. Then the hands on the shirt, both above the shoulders, to “spread” it well in order to attract attention to her name. This is how Brahim Diaz celebrated his return to scoring with Udinese and it is not a banal celebration. It happens when you have something to come up with, to demonstrate, to tell. Brahim hasn’t scored since 25 September 2021, against Spezia. Autumn a year ago, when the Spaniard flew and made the fans rub their eyes: Calhanoglu who? We have finally found a real attacking midfielder. The rest is known history. After the five goals arrived between August and September, he was forced to share his body with a Covid that confused him to the point of not allowing him a total recovery even after months. We know how last season ended: the Scudetto arrived with Kessie and Krunic on the frontline, and Brahim watching on the bench.