“Luis Diaz closer to England ”, headlined A Bola, one of the three sports newspapers in Portugal. And he illustrated it with a great photo of the Colombian star. “Liverpool advances with 72 million euros to surpass the competition,” added the Lisbon newspaper. In some European countries, many sports media shamelessly work for certain clubs (the Spanish press is perhaps the blackest sheep in this sense). You never know how accurate the headlines are.

The stakes are so great that you never know where the shot is coming from. And Portugal is a football that lives off the business of buying low in South America and selling high to its neighbors. More than sports clubs, they are organizations dedicated to selling players.

Anyway, A Bola picked up a dispatch from the English tabloid The Sun. The Italian chronicler Fabrizio Romano, number one in scoops and reports on passes, denied the species: “Liverpool and Porto denied contacts,” he said.

In turn, Pipe Sierra, the Colombian Fabrizio Romano, spoke with Diaz’s representative, Carlos Van Strahlen, who told him: “Liverpool wants it, but has not made any offer yet.” Clarito.

Are you going to England?

However, the possibility should not be completely ruled out: the Anfield club has been watching the former Junior for a long time and knows how good he is. Liverpool comes from a year 2021 without any title, in this Premier season it is already eleven points behind the leader Manchester City, although he has played one more game, and now his two starting forwards are leaving: Salah and Mané (they have 33 goals between the two), who will first play the African Cup and then the last dates of the World Cup Qualifying.

Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool all risk another blank season. Even the pandemic or injury can take away some other cash and that would accelerate interest in Diaz.

However, be it Liverpool, Newcastle or another, for 72 million or for 50, everything indicates that the guajiro will change his shirt. Porto is running out of him and today’s football has infinitely more demand than supply.

There are not so many good players, instead there are plenty of greedy markets and clubs with money. If the phenomenon is, silver too. Which player would Liverpool take if the operation was finalized …? An attacker with soccer-truth, that is to say with hand in hand, which is the most difficult thing in this game, the most appreciated, the yolk of this egg. Years ago, in a conversation with Jaime Arroyave in Buenos Aires, the discoverer of Willington Ortiz, we asked him what he had seen in the atomic Willy when he was young. He replied: “I saw the dribble. That is the queen test of football, if you know how to dribble, it can be good. “

And if he knows how to dribble forward, like Willington and like Luis Díaz… Lucho supports dribbling at various points: first in his mental attitude, because he always faces, and that is in his head. Face and pass… Then in speed and power, a 65-kilo athlete with a formidable lower body. It has no cadence, it starts at a hundred and goes to a hundred.

And with dominance in speed. It is a torment for the markers, who always wait for the striker to step on the ball (to give them respite) or to touch to the sides. Finally, he is rocking in the race waiting for the rival to turn to one side to exit the other. What Bochini did: he threatened, swayed and always came out on the defender’s support foot, which remains stagnant, without reaction.

Then there is the punchline, powerful and precise. “If the goalkeeper gives him the first stick, he looks there, if not, he sends it pumped to the second,” says Julio Comesaña, who knows him better than anyone. He also suffered: “With Junior we had one night to face Barranquilla FC for the Copa Colombia; It drove us crazy, right there we passed it on to the Primera team with us ”.

His classic plays are the overflow to the left or, the best, the inward diagonal and the violent shot at the far post. They know she’s going to do that, but they don’t catch her because she always accompanies her with skill, speed and attitude. He can play in association (although in Colombia he does not find complicity to play) or do the Lone Ranger Luis Suárez type.

Brands that excite

This Thursday Luis Fernando Díaz will turn 25 years old. Just the right age to start adding nuance to your game. However, one piece of information speaks wonders of him: in his three years at Junior he recorded 0.19 percent of goal per game, in the three he has been at Porto he has scored 0.32. He almost doubled it. And in this last season, which is in the middle, that index rose to 0.58 percent. In the assistance category, the same: it was from 0.8 percent to 15 percent. In other words, at a higher level, better numbers. Not only did he not feel the change from South America to Europe, which for many is traumatic: he was more of a figure. And he has no ugly goals.

“Journalism first deifies them and then knocks them down”, say some people without knowledge. Error, the journalist analyzes the footballer on the field, sees him shine and thinks in this regard. But ignore the goblins that inhabit its little head. That is what we asked Comesaña, how is the Díaz being human: “To say that a player is spectacular without talking about the person, that lacks a bit. Lucho is not a sellout, he has no desire for prominence, but takes center stage for his game, he is a silent boy, he has enormous respect for his superiors, for his institution, for the fans, for the elders, for the show. A great person who also plays football very well. I think it will take a long time for another player like this to appear here in Colombia “

Gabriel Meluk dislodges us with a fact: “In Colombia they see it as still lacking a boil, that it still does not burst.” Curious … This chronicler sees it as the golden ace, the great card of the National Team to reach the World Cup, the one that unlocks this labyrinth of draws without goals or games. And it’s the best South American appearance in recent years.

