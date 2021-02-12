Mutasim Abdullah (Dubai)

Argentine coach Ramon Diaz described the Al-Wasl confrontation in the “Derby” as the task for the two teams.

He added: The upcoming match is an opportunity to show the work that we have done as a technical device with the team, and we expect strong performance from the two teams, pointing out that the league matches differ from the cup, referring to the team losing its first match under the new technical leadership in front of its guest Ittihad Kalba 1-2 in the first leg of the Cup quarter-finals The Arabian Gulf.

Regarding his assessment of the “Al-Ameed ”’s chances of continuing to compete, he said: 9 points separate us from leaders Sharjah and we aspire to continue achieving victories, and winning is the only way for the team to compete, which is what the technical staff works on more closely and with the players, and stated that the capabilities The team players reassure the coaching staff and give them confidence despite the short period of work during the last period.