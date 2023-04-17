“If you ask for clean cake unity, you are depressing your electorate.” Yolanda Díaz settled accounts last night with Pablo Iglesias, who appointed her by hand when she left the Government two years ago – an episode that, according to what she herself recounted, led to a bitter conversation in which the founder of Podemos ended up saying “‘I’m going to to fuck life’, without hate »– and with whom she already maintains a stark pulse due to the weight of Podemos in Sumar, the political platform with which she will be a candidate for the presidency of the Government. Díaz turned against Iglesias, who was joined by a long-term friendship, in his own way – an iron hand in a silk glove – in an interview with Jordi Évole in La Sexta in which he marked a profile not only with respect to who promoted him in the Executive. Also, from “love” and considering him “a great politician”, with President Sánchez.

Both of them, members of the self-proclaimed ‘progressive and feminist’ coalition, were drawn as two “macho” who have always understood each other “much better” as a duo than when it comes to her. From there, he verified that Iglesias has become a “curmudgeon” who continues to exercise a “very sharpened” leadership in Podemos and who warned, as well as the leadership of Ione Belarra, of the “drama” that it will be to lose the Government due to the disunity of the left in the face of an Alberto Núñez Feijóo who “is a great adversary.” “How are you going to ask the public to vote for you if you do not agree with those who presumably think like you?” The vice president asked herself, rhetorically, who assured that she herself will feel responsible if that scenario -the right in power- is consummated.

As has been recurring since hostilities broke out with the party that he continues to represent in the Council of Ministers, Díaz did not slam the door and intervened, in response to some statements by Iglesias pointing out her for “putting herself in profile” in the battle for the law of ‘only yes is yes’, in which she “never” resorts or will resort to “insults”. But the talk revealed the rarefied atmosphere, not to say impossible coexistence, that reigns between the promoter of Sumar and the management of Podemos. The interviewee dropped, in fact, that the purples do not want any pact and that the excuse is those primaries that those of Belarra want open to form a one-on-one coalition with Díaz’s project and in which she does not want to border on the formations that endorse it; among them, electoral competitors of Podemos such as Más País or Compromís. “Two do not agree if one does not want to,” stressed the vice president, who was hurt and said “she did not understand” the plan of the party founded by Iglesias at the launch of her candidacy, two weeks ago, at the Magariños sports center in Madrid.

“I don’t want this, I don’t know how to say it anymore,” he cried when Évole showed him two hypothetical ballots for the general elections at the end of the year, one with the Sumar list and the other with the Podemos list. Díaz, who escaped puddles as if her vote was going to go on 28-M towards Mónica García’s Más Madrid (the regional brand of Íñigo Errejón’s party), trusted that Iglesias did not intend to protect her by anointing her as his successor “because knows me.” And she regretted that she is always asked about “the ‘gentlemen'” with whom she would attend the political arena, when “women belong to nobody” and “we are very fed up.” A “masculinized” politics with which she linked Iglesias – of whom he said “radiates” everything he makes of her unlike her – but also Sánchez.

Díaz, who avoided thorny issues such as whether he will campaign for Podemos or for other brands that support Sumar before the 28-M, launched two far-reaching amendments to Sánchez’s policy beyond the anger between the forces located to the left of the PSOE. The clearest, that he disagrees with the agreement with Morocco – “a dictatorship”, he defined it – that has consummated the historic turn of Spanish foreign policy on the status of the Saharawi people. On the second, more ambiguous, he suggested that yes, that Fernando Grande-Marlaska should have assumed “responsibilities” – resign, although he did not want to say it like that – for the “tremendous” and “intolerable” tragedy at the Melilla fence in June 2022. in which dozens of sub-Saharan immigrants died. Nor was he blunt about the controversy, between Podemos and the socialist wing of the Government, over the shipment of weapons to Ukraine. He assumed that Ukraine has the “right” to defend itself against “illegitimate aggression”, while advocating for its “own policy” in terms of security and exploring “dialogue and negotiation” to end “this bloody war.”

The interview had a moment as unexpected as it was indescribable when the person in charge of the program put the former PP deputy Alberto Casero on the phone, without notifying either of them, whose error in voting for the labor reform allowed Díaz, his promoter as Minister of Labor, move it forward. The vice president and Casero joked about how people stop the former ‘plumber’ of Casado’s team on the street to thank him for his mistake, causing the legislative change to end up prospering.